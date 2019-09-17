All apartments in Oak Grove
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

104-A Dogwood

104 NE Dogwood St · No Longer Available
Location

104 NE Dogwood St, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7c1a390d4 ---- Very spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104-A Dogwood have any available units?
104-A Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
What amenities does 104-A Dogwood have?
Some of 104-A Dogwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104-A Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
104-A Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104-A Dogwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 104-A Dogwood is pet friendly.
Does 104-A Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 104-A Dogwood offers parking.
Does 104-A Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104-A Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104-A Dogwood have a pool?
No, 104-A Dogwood does not have a pool.
Does 104-A Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 104-A Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 104-A Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 104-A Dogwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104-A Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104-A Dogwood has units with air conditioning.

