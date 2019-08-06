All apartments in Oak Grove
Find more places like 102 NE Dogwood Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Grove, MO
/
102 NE Dogwood Unit
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

102 NE Dogwood Unit

102 NE Dogwood St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

102 NE Dogwood St, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8dcaf18068 ---- Very spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 NE Dogwood Unit have any available units?
102 NE Dogwood Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
What amenities does 102 NE Dogwood Unit have?
Some of 102 NE Dogwood Unit's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 NE Dogwood Unit currently offering any rent specials?
102 NE Dogwood Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 NE Dogwood Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 NE Dogwood Unit is pet friendly.
Does 102 NE Dogwood Unit offer parking?
Yes, 102 NE Dogwood Unit offers parking.
Does 102 NE Dogwood Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 NE Dogwood Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 NE Dogwood Unit have a pool?
No, 102 NE Dogwood Unit does not have a pool.
Does 102 NE Dogwood Unit have accessible units?
No, 102 NE Dogwood Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 102 NE Dogwood Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 NE Dogwood Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 NE Dogwood Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 NE Dogwood Unit does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MORaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSGrain Valley, MO
Pleasant Hill, MOKearney, MOBelton, MONorth Kansas City, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOGardner, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University