Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments

Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!



Bramblett Hills is the NEWEST apartment community in O'Fallon, MO. Enjoy high end finishes such as GRANITE Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Plank Flooring, HUGE floor plans, & Bay Windows & Vaulted Ceilings in select homes. Our community offers a Pool with sundeck, Fitness Center, Clubhouse with Coffee Cafe, and Garages & Carports are optional.



Bramblett Hills is Pet Friendly with a Pet Park coming soon. Large dogs up to 85 pounds are welcome.



Easy access to I-70, I-64/40 and the Page Extension.