499 Parkgate Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill

You will love this spacious townhome backing to trees. Some of the features include 9 ft ceilings on the main level, beautiful patio, 2nd floor laundry, upgraded 42" kitchen cabinets, gas fireplace, hardwood floors in the entry foyer and 1/2 bath and walk in closets. Master Bedroom suite is spacious and boasts a master bath with double sink, separate tub/shower and large walk in closet. This stand alone 2-story features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths and comes with lawn care! So many amenities in the subdivision that include a swimming pool, basketball court, 55 acres of common ground, four parks, paved trails for bikes and runners, playgrounds, pavilions, picnic tables and BBQ grills. This community will not disappoint! This is WASHER, DRYER & FRIDGE TO STAY. NO SMOKERS, NO PETS. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 600. NO SHORT TERM LEASES.