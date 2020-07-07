All apartments in O'Fallon
Location

499 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63367

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
You will love this spacious townhome backing to trees. Some of the features include 9 ft ceilings on the main level, beautiful patio, 2nd floor laundry, upgraded 42" kitchen cabinets, gas fireplace, hardwood floors in the entry foyer and 1/2 bath and walk in closets. Master Bedroom suite is spacious and boasts a master bath with double sink, separate tub/shower and large walk in closet. This stand alone 2-story features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths and comes with lawn care! So many amenities in the subdivision that include a swimming pool, basketball court, 55 acres of common ground, four parks, paved trails for bikes and runners, playgrounds, pavilions, picnic tables and BBQ grills. This community will not disappoint! This is WASHER, DRYER & FRIDGE TO STAY. NO SMOKERS, NO PETS. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 600. NO SHORT TERM LEASES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 499 Parkgate Drive have any available units?
499 Parkgate Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 499 Parkgate Drive have?
Some of 499 Parkgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 499 Parkgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
499 Parkgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 Parkgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 499 Parkgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 499 Parkgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 499 Parkgate Drive offers parking.
Does 499 Parkgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 499 Parkgate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 Parkgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 499 Parkgate Drive has a pool.
Does 499 Parkgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 499 Parkgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 499 Parkgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 499 Parkgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 499 Parkgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 499 Parkgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
