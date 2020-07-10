All apartments in Northwoods
Find more places like 6606 Boles Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northwoods, MO
/
6606 Boles Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:40 PM

6606 Boles Avenue

6606 Boles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6606 Boles Avenue, Northwoods, MO 63121
Northwoods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314347

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1321 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to a carport, fenced yard and porch. Minutes away from I-70. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.stlouis@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 Boles Avenue have any available units?
6606 Boles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northwoods, MO.
What amenities does 6606 Boles Avenue have?
Some of 6606 Boles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 Boles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6606 Boles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 Boles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6606 Boles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6606 Boles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6606 Boles Avenue offers parking.
Does 6606 Boles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6606 Boles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 Boles Avenue have a pool?
No, 6606 Boles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6606 Boles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6606 Boles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 Boles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6606 Boles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6606 Boles Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6606 Boles Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOFerguson, MOBerkeley, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOMoline Acres, MO
Overland, MOHazelwood, MORichmond Heights, MOWoodson Terrace, MOSpanish Lake, MOOlivette, MOGlasgow Village, MOMaplewood, MOBrentwood, MOSt. Ann, MOBridgeton, MOOld Jamestown, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy