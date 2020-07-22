The Backyard Apartments at One North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool gym pet friendly bike storage business center clubhouse concierge conference room courtyard hot tub

Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family. Backyard features include open, grassy areas that will be ideal for picnics, sunbathing and hanging out with pets; one of these areas will host the “quiet courtyard”, which will have a small fire pit and hedges for privacy. Adjacent to the backyards will be what every “backyard” needs: grills, games and entertainment. The grill station will have an American BBQ Systems smoker, a Big Green Egg and two gas grills. The game areas will be manicured grass turf area with corn-hole, washers and giant Jenga. Within the same space will be TVs, tables and comfortable seating perfect for the college gameday BBQ.