The Backyard Apartments at One North

Amenities
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family. Backyard features include open, grassy areas that will be ideal for picnics, sunbathing and hanging out with pets; one of these areas will host the “quiet courtyard”, which will have a small fire pit and hedges for privacy. Adjacent to the backyards will be what every “backyard” needs: grills, games and entertainment. The grill station will have an American BBQ Systems smoker, a Big Green Egg and two gas grills. The game areas will be manicured grass turf area with corn-hole, washers and giant Jenga. Within the same space will be TVs, tables and comfortable seating perfect for the college gameday BBQ.