The Backyard Apartments at One North
The Backyard Apartments at One North

1770 Diamond Parkway · (816) 317-0071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1770 Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, MO 64116
North Kansas City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio - 1

$995

Studio · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

1 Bedroom

1x1 - 1

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

1x1 - 2

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

1x1 - 3

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

2x2 - 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Backyard Apartments at One North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
concierge
conference room
courtyard
hot tub
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family. Backyard features include open, grassy areas that will be ideal for picnics, sunbathing and hanging out with pets; one of these areas will host the “quiet courtyard”, which will have a small fire pit and hedges for privacy. Adjacent to the backyards will be what every “backyard” needs: grills, games and entertainment. The grill station will have an American BBQ Systems smoker, a Big Green Egg and two gas grills. The game areas will be manicured grass turf area with corn-hole, washers and giant Jenga. Within the same space will be TVs, tables and comfortable seating perfect for the college gameday BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $65/month, VIP Parking: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Backyard Apartments at One North have any available units?
The Backyard Apartments at One North offers studio floorplans starting at $995, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,195, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,650. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does The Backyard Apartments at One North have?
Some of The Backyard Apartments at One North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Backyard Apartments at One North currently offering any rent specials?
The Backyard Apartments at One North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Backyard Apartments at One North pet-friendly?
Yes, The Backyard Apartments at One North is pet friendly.
Does The Backyard Apartments at One North offer parking?
Yes, The Backyard Apartments at One North offers parking.
Does The Backyard Apartments at One North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Backyard Apartments at One North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Backyard Apartments at One North have a pool?
Yes, The Backyard Apartments at One North has a pool.
Does The Backyard Apartments at One North have accessible units?
No, The Backyard Apartments at One North does not have accessible units.
Does The Backyard Apartments at One North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Backyard Apartments at One North has units with dishwashers.
Does The Backyard Apartments at One North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Backyard Apartments at One North has units with air conditioning.
