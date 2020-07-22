All apartments in North Kansas City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED)

715 Armour Road · (816) 842-7000
Location

715 Armour Road, North Kansas City, MO 64116
North Kansas City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$960

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
yoga
Black/A1
Corner unit
Windows along kitchen, living room and two sides of the bedroom
Historic 9-story brick building with large loft-style apartments in North Kansas City featuring renovated, spacious studio, one and two bedroom units.
ALL NEW AMENITIES
Lobby including seating areas, charging stations, beverage center, TV & WiFi.
Fitness facility including incline trainer, recumbent bike, multipurpose weight machine, free weights, stability balls, TV & WiFi.
Community Room featuring a 75" TV, surround sound, lounge area, wet bar with fridge and kegerator.
Game room with ping pong, Foosball and darts.
Zen/Yoga studio for rest and relaxation.
Outdoor lounge with fire pit, grilling station and grass play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) have any available units?
715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) has a unit available for $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) have?
Some of 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED)'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) currently offering any rent specials?
715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) is pet friendly.
Does 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) offer parking?
Yes, 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) offers parking.
Does 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) have a pool?
No, 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) does not have a pool.
Does 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) have accessible units?
Yes, 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) has accessible units.
Does 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED) has units with air conditioning.
