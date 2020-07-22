715 Armour Road-801 (LEASED)

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator fire pit gym game room on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access lobby yoga

Black/A1

Corner unit

Windows along kitchen, living room and two sides of the bedroom

Historic 9-story brick building with large loft-style apartments in North Kansas City featuring renovated, spacious studio, one and two bedroom units.

ALL NEW AMENITIES

Lobby including seating areas, charging stations, beverage center, TV & WiFi.

Fitness facility including incline trainer, recumbent bike, multipurpose weight machine, free weights, stability balls, TV & WiFi.

Community Room featuring a 75" TV, surround sound, lounge area, wet bar with fridge and kegerator.

Game room with ping pong, Foosball and darts.

Zen/Yoga studio for rest and relaxation.

Outdoor lounge with fire pit, grilling station and grass play area.