Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

FOR LEASE NOT FOR SALE - Mediterranean Villa on acreage privately situated down paved winding driveway with close access to Hwy. 60. Cozy den has beamed ceilings. Two of three full bathrooms have double vanities. Unfinished walk-out basement great for hobbies or storage. NO SMOKING ALLOWED INSIDE HOME. FP non-operational. Available early May. Application required. $1,175 deposit. Pets considered with $250 deposit/$200 pet fee. Well and septic. Electric and propane tenant expense.