Murphy, MO
122 Della Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

122 Della Drive

122 Della Drive · (314) 254-6164
Location

122 Della Drive, Murphy, MO 63026
Murphy

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1953 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Della Drive have any available units?
122 Della Drive has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 122 Della Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 Della Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Della Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Della Drive is pet friendly.
Does 122 Della Drive offer parking?
No, 122 Della Drive does not offer parking.
Does 122 Della Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Della Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Della Drive have a pool?
No, 122 Della Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 Della Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 Della Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Della Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Della Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Della Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Della Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
