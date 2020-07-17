All apartments in Mehlville
Find more places like 2901 Union Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mehlville, MO
/
2901 Union Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

2901 Union Road

2901 Union Road · (314) 756-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mehlville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2901 Union Road, Mehlville, MO 63125
Oakville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 8772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Nice Office building! 3 levels! Great Price! Rare Find! Great Opportunity! Currently used as a doctors office on the first floor, and 2nd floor is occupied by a Chiropractor! 2,900 sq ft on earch of 3 levels! 2 offices upstairs-1 Office downstairs --7 bathrooms and an elevator! Great parking! 34 spaces! Convenient location! Potential monthly income of $10,000. Seller is requesting to sell in present condition. 2 tax id's on property. Easy to show! one office is vacant upstairs, and the lower level is also vacant. The current seller
is owner occupant of the doctors office on first floor, and is willing to negotiate a 5 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Union Road have any available units?
2901 Union Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2901 Union Road currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Union Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Union Road pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Union Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mehlville.
Does 2901 Union Road offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Union Road offers parking.
Does 2901 Union Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Union Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Union Road have a pool?
No, 2901 Union Road does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Union Road have accessible units?
No, 2901 Union Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Union Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Union Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Union Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 Union Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2901 Union Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln
Mehlville, MO 63125

Similar Pages

Mehlville 1 BedroomsMehlville 2 Bedrooms
Mehlville Apartments with ParkingMehlville Pet Friendly Places
Mehlville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO
Richmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOFarmington, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity