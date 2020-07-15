130 Linnview

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Take a look At This Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath With Basement

Located close to shopping, entertainment, transit, parks and much more.

The property has been recently updated and comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and the basement is partially finished. There are also some hardwood floors, ceiling fans, mini blinds and there is a carport and a patio. 1 small pet allowed with a $250 pet deposit.

Check It Out And Don't Miss This One!!

There is a application process and we do credit checks.

You must have no recent evictions or no recent bankruptcy's and you must have verifiable income of about triple the rent. You must also have a decent credit score