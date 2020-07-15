All apartments in Mehlville
130 Linnview

130 Linnview Drive · (618) 474-2004 ext. 1
Location

130 Linnview Drive, Mehlville, MO 63129
Oakville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,190

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Take a look At This Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath With Basement
Located close to shopping, entertainment, transit, parks and much more.
The property has been recently updated and comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and the basement is partially finished. There are also some hardwood floors, ceiling fans, mini blinds and there is a carport and a patio. 1 small pet allowed with a $250 pet deposit.
Check It Out And Don't Miss This One!!
There is a application process and we do credit checks.
You must have no recent evictions or no recent bankruptcy's and you must have verifiable income of about triple the rent. You must also have a decent credit score

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Linnview have any available units?
130 Linnview has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Linnview have?
Some of 130 Linnview's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Linnview currently offering any rent specials?
130 Linnview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Linnview pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Linnview is pet friendly.
Does 130 Linnview offer parking?
Yes, 130 Linnview offers parking.
Does 130 Linnview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Linnview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Linnview have a pool?
No, 130 Linnview does not have a pool.
Does 130 Linnview have accessible units?
No, 130 Linnview does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Linnview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Linnview has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Linnview have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Linnview does not have units with air conditioning.
