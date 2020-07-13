All apartments in Maryland Heights
Westport Station

11155 Westport Station Dr · (314) 207-3066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move into select units now and get $100 off your security deposit with approved credit!** *exclusions may apply, see office for details
Location

11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 171K · Avail. Sep 10

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 171F · Avail. Sep 10

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 037C · Avail. Sep 3

$943

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 183G · Avail. Sep 17

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 007E · Avail. Sep 17

$953

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westport Station.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
fire pit
online portal
Westport Station Apartments is an apartment community with 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Maryland Heights, MO. Our community has a wonderful location, quality apartments, and excellent management to create a great rental experience.
We offer apartments with high-end designer finishes and stainless steel appliances. Our community has convenient on-site amenities such as a swimming pool. Take advantage of our many amenities as a resident!
Westport Station Apartments is near I-270 and I-70. You can quickly and easily get anywhere in St. Louis in just minutes. Our community is near great local shopping, restaurants and bars, parks, and major employers. We are proud to offer wonderful apartment rentals in Maryland Heights, MO. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive Breed
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westport Station have any available units?
Westport Station has 5 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Maryland Heights, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maryland Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Westport Station have?
Some of Westport Station's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westport Station currently offering any rent specials?
Westport Station is offering the following rent specials: Move into select units now and get $100 off your security deposit with approved credit!** *exclusions may apply, see office for details
Is Westport Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Westport Station is pet friendly.
Does Westport Station offer parking?
Yes, Westport Station offers parking.
Does Westport Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westport Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westport Station have a pool?
Yes, Westport Station has a pool.
Does Westport Station have accessible units?
No, Westport Station does not have accessible units.
Does Westport Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westport Station has units with dishwashers.
