All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 2050 Yale Ave - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, MO
/
2050 Yale Ave - 4
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:41 AM

2050 Yale Ave - 4

2050 Yale Avenue · (314) 395-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2050 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO 63143
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Beautiful Apartments located in Historic Maplewood, MO. All apartments include all electric appliances: stove, fridge and dishwasher. These apartments also have central heat and air and are located in a secured building. The building is equipped with key-less entry with remote locks, laundry and vending machines onsite as well. Plenty of off street parking in our brand new parking lot (OCT 2019) and located next to a cute little park with a playground... perfect for college students, roommates or parents. Close to everything and you can't beat the price. Call Janelle at 314-395-8018 for more information to schedule a showing today! They go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Yale Ave - 4 have any available units?
2050 Yale Ave - 4 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2050 Yale Ave - 4 have?
Some of 2050 Yale Ave - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Yale Ave - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Yale Ave - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Yale Ave - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2050 Yale Ave - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 2050 Yale Ave - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Yale Ave - 4 offers parking.
Does 2050 Yale Ave - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Yale Ave - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Yale Ave - 4 have a pool?
No, 2050 Yale Ave - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Yale Ave - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2050 Yale Ave - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Yale Ave - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 Yale Ave - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 Yale Ave - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2050 Yale Ave - 4 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2050 Yale Ave - 4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr
Maplewood, MO 63143

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Maplewood Apartments with BalconiesMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOValley Park, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCollinsville, IL
Jennings, MOWentzville, MOFestus, MOGlen Carbon, ILAlton, ILSunset Hills, MOByrnes Mill, MOGlasgow Village, MOMascoutah, ILNormandy, MOMoline Acres, MOCahokia, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity