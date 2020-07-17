2050 Yale Ave - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

Beautiful Apartments located in Historic Maplewood, MO. All apartments include all electric appliances: stove, fridge and dishwasher. These apartments also have central heat and air and are located in a secured building. The building is equipped with key-less entry with remote locks, laundry and vending machines onsite as well. Plenty of off street parking in our brand new parking lot (OCT 2019) and located next to a cute little park with a playground... perfect for college students, roommates or parents. Close to everything and you can't beat the price. Call Janelle at 314-395-8018 for more information to schedule a showing today! They go fast.