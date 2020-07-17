All apartments in Maplewood
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:40 AM

2040 Yale Ave. - 5

2040 Yale Avenue · (314) 395-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2040 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO 63143
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
key fob access
Updated one bedroom apartment in Maplewood Missouri, unit has central air and heat, ALL electric. Unit is equipped with fridge, stove & dishwasher. Building has keyless entry and is on the first floor near the laundry room. Perfect for college students and at this price they don't last long. Call now for a showing!
Beautiful Apartments located in Historic Maplewood MO, Units have stove, fridge and dishwasher and are ALL Electric, Units also have central heat and air and are located in a secure building. Laundry and Vending machines onsite as well. Plenty of off street parking and located next to a cute little park....perfect for college students, Close to everything and you can't beat the price. Call 314-254-8960 for showing! They go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 have any available units?
2040 Yale Ave. - 5 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 have?
Some of 2040 Yale Ave. - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Yale Ave. - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 offers parking.
Does 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 have a pool?
No, 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2040 Yale Ave. - 5 has units with air conditioning.
