2040 Yale Ave. - 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access key fob access

Updated one bedroom apartment in Maplewood Missouri, unit has central air and heat, ALL electric. Unit is equipped with fridge, stove & dishwasher. Building has keyless entry and is on the first floor near the laundry room. Perfect for college students and at this price they don't last long. Call now for a showing!

