Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Apartments located in Historic Maplewood MO, Units have stove, fridge and dishwasher and are ALL Electric, Units also have central heat and air and are located in a secure building. Laundry and Vending machines onsite as well. Plenty of off street parking and located next to a cute little park....perfect for college students, Close to everything and you can't beat the price. Call 314-254-8960 for showing! They go fast.