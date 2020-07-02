All apartments in Liberty
Find more places like 831 Marilynn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Liberty, MO
/
831 Marilynn Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

831 Marilynn Lane

831 Marilynn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Liberty
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

831 Marilynn Avenue, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
COMING SOON!! Single family home in Liberty - Check out this newly rehabbed large Liberty home for rent! Fresh paint, wood-like floors throughout, and ready for move in soon! Neighborhood in a popular shopping area close to restaurants, and easy highway access! Great back deck and backyard. Highly rated school districts. Schedule a viewing!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5668533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Marilynn Lane have any available units?
831 Marilynn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 831 Marilynn Lane have?
Some of 831 Marilynn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Marilynn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
831 Marilynn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Marilynn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 Marilynn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 831 Marilynn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 831 Marilynn Lane offers parking.
Does 831 Marilynn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Marilynn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Marilynn Lane have a pool?
No, 831 Marilynn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 831 Marilynn Lane have accessible units?
No, 831 Marilynn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Marilynn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Marilynn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Marilynn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Marilynn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct
Liberty, MO 64068

Similar Pages

Liberty 1 BedroomsLiberty 2 Bedrooms
Liberty Apartments with GarageLiberty Apartments with Gym
Liberty Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City