667 Thornton Street

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home is a must see!



The living area and bedrooms have brand new carpet, new fixtures, and fresh paint. The newly remodeled kitchen offers brand new countertops, a new backsplash, and new cabinetry. The bathrooms have also been recently renovated. They feature new flooring and shower walls, as well as new fixtures and vanities. Upstairs has a non-conforming room great for a kids toy room or additional storage. Behind the kitchen is where you will find laundry hook-ups and access to the huge back yard!



Located near restaurants/schools/shopping and more! It is also located just off of 291 highway, great for commuting!



Add this to your must-see list today!!



Move-in Costs:



* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)



* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)



* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.