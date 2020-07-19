All apartments in Liberty
667 Thornton Street

667 Dixie Street · No Longer Available
Location

667 Dixie Street, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
This beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home is a must see!

The living area and bedrooms have brand new carpet, new fixtures, and fresh paint. The newly remodeled kitchen offers brand new countertops, a new backsplash, and new cabinetry. The bathrooms have also been recently renovated. They feature new flooring and shower walls, as well as new fixtures and vanities. Upstairs has a non-conforming room great for a kids toy room or additional storage. Behind the kitchen is where you will find laundry hook-ups and access to the huge back yard!

Located near restaurants/schools/shopping and more! It is also located just off of 291 highway, great for commuting!

Add this to your must-see list today!!

Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 Thornton Street have any available units?
667 Thornton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 667 Thornton Street have?
Some of 667 Thornton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 Thornton Street currently offering any rent specials?
667 Thornton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 Thornton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 667 Thornton Street is pet friendly.
Does 667 Thornton Street offer parking?
No, 667 Thornton Street does not offer parking.
Does 667 Thornton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 667 Thornton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 Thornton Street have a pool?
No, 667 Thornton Street does not have a pool.
Does 667 Thornton Street have accessible units?
No, 667 Thornton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 667 Thornton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 667 Thornton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 667 Thornton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 667 Thornton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
