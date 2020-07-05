All apartments in Liberty
611 North Morse Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

611 North Morse Avenue

611 North Morse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

611 North Morse Avenue, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.**

Beautiful remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile back splash and granite countertops in kitchen. Lots of character throughout. Laundry hookups available. TONS of natural light. Two car garage. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 North Morse Avenue have any available units?
611 North Morse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 611 North Morse Avenue have?
Some of 611 North Morse Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 North Morse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
611 North Morse Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 North Morse Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 North Morse Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 611 North Morse Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 611 North Morse Avenue offers parking.
Does 611 North Morse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 North Morse Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 North Morse Avenue have a pool?
No, 611 North Morse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 611 North Morse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 611 North Morse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 611 North Morse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 North Morse Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 North Morse Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 North Morse Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

