519 N Grover Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking 24hr maintenance garage

COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Liberty, MO - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 baths, and an attached 2 car garage, large fenced yard perfect for summer entertaining. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything Liberty and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE4171801)