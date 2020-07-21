All apartments in Liberty
Find more places like 425 North Prairie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Liberty, MO
/
425 North Prairie Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

425 North Prairie Street

425 N Prairie St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Liberty
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

425 N Prairie St, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Utilities included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 North Prairie Street have any available units?
425 North Prairie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 425 North Prairie Street have?
Some of 425 North Prairie Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 North Prairie Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 North Prairie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 North Prairie Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 North Prairie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Liberty.
Does 425 North Prairie Street offer parking?
No, 425 North Prairie Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 North Prairie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 North Prairie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 North Prairie Street have a pool?
No, 425 North Prairie Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 North Prairie Street have accessible units?
No, 425 North Prairie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 North Prairie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 North Prairie Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 North Prairie Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 North Prairie Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct
Liberty, MO 64068

Similar Pages

Liberty 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLiberty 2 Bedroom Apartments
Liberty 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLiberty Apartments with Parking
Liberty Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City