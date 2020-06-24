All apartments in Liberty
Liberty, MO
425 Maple St
425 Maple St

425 Maple St · No Longer Available
Liberty
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

425 Maple St, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Great Location in Liberty!
Come check out this gorgeous renovated home. Granite counter tops with stone back splash. new paint and flooring.
*Ridgeview Elementary
*Liberty Middle School
*Liberty North High School

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

