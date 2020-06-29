All apartments in Liberty
Find more places like 417 Stuart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Liberty, MO
/
417 Stuart Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:36 AM

417 Stuart Street

417 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Liberty
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

417 Stuart Street, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Stuart Street have any available units?
417 Stuart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
Is 417 Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 Stuart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 417 Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 417 Stuart Street offers parking.
Does 417 Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Stuart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Stuart Street have a pool?
Yes, 417 Stuart Street has a pool.
Does 417 Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 417 Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Stuart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Stuart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Stuart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct
Liberty, MO 64068

Similar Pages

Liberty 1 BedroomsLiberty 2 Bedrooms
Liberty Apartments with GarageLiberty Apartments with Gym
Liberty Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City