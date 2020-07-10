1436 Park Ln

Lovely Home in Liberty! Close to all that Liberty has to offer! Make this house your next home! Great Price for a Rental in Liberty! 3bd/2bath house with some updates. 2 Car garage. Some finish in the basement. You do not want to miss out on this great house!
*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. 35 for the first application 25 for the second and 15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit employment evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home garage or basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
