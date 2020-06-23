All apartments in Liberty
1416 Park Lane
1416 Park Lane

1416 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Park Lane, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home backs to green space and walking trail and offers a 2 tier deck. Back Yard is spacious. This home won't last. Raised ranch with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bath. Enjoy the family room in addition to the living room, kitchen/dining room. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Park Lane have any available units?
1416 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
Is 1416 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Park Lane offer parking?
No, 1416 Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 1416 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 1416 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
