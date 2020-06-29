All apartments in Liberty
1139 Blue Bird Lane
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:45 AM

1139 Blue Bird Lane

1139 Blue Bird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1139 Blue Bird Lane, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Another great property by Michael and Renters Warehouse! Schedule your viewing! This modern home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and 1700 sqft. Big kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, pantry, vaulted ceilings, nice big fenced back yard w/ deck, master suite w/ his & hers closets, & laundry on main level. It has a finished basement, great for entertaining family & friends! Liberty schools, & close to highway, restaurants & shopping! Rent is $1695 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, Deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Available 4/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Blue Bird Lane have any available units?
1139 Blue Bird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 1139 Blue Bird Lane have?
Some of 1139 Blue Bird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Blue Bird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Blue Bird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Blue Bird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 Blue Bird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1139 Blue Bird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Blue Bird Lane offers parking.
Does 1139 Blue Bird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Blue Bird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Blue Bird Lane have a pool?
No, 1139 Blue Bird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Blue Bird Lane have accessible units?
No, 1139 Blue Bird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Blue Bird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Blue Bird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 Blue Bird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 Blue Bird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
