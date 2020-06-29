1139 Blue Bird Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Another great property by Michael and Renters Warehouse! Schedule your viewing! This modern home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and 1700 sqft. Big kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, pantry, vaulted ceilings, nice big fenced back yard w/ deck, master suite w/ his & hers closets, & laundry on main level. It has a finished basement, great for entertaining family & friends! Liberty schools, & close to highway, restaurants & shopping! Rent is $1695 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, Deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Available 4/15/2020.