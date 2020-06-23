All apartments in Liberty
Location

1017 Bunting Lane, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Bunting Lane have any available units?
1017 Bunting Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
Is 1017 Bunting Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Bunting Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Bunting Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Bunting Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Bunting Lane offer parking?
No, 1017 Bunting Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Bunting Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Bunting Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Bunting Lane have a pool?
No, 1017 Bunting Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Bunting Lane have accessible units?
No, 1017 Bunting Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Bunting Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Bunting Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Bunting Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Bunting Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
