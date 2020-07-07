923 NE Westwind Cir

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb1c6d8070 ---- This two story home offers 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a finished basement.



Carpet and tile throughout; this home has new updates. It is spacious and offers lots of storage.



The kitchen has white subway tile and comes with a stove and fridge. It also has a sliding door that gives you access to a nice back porch and large fenced in back yard.



The one car garage has home access.



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1325.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1225.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $875.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

