Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

923 NE Westwind Cir

923 Northeast Westwind Circle · No Longer Available
Location

923 Northeast Westwind Circle, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb1c6d8070 ---- This two story home offers 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a finished basement.

Carpet and tile throughout; this home has new updates. It is spacious and offers lots of storage.

The kitchen has white subway tile and comes with a stove and fridge. It also has a sliding door that gives you access to a nice back porch and large fenced in back yard.

The one car garage has home access.

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1325.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1225.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $875.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.
Security Deposit: 1325 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1100 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/7/12 House Number: 923 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Disposal Laundry Area Inside Storage Space Tile Floor

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 NE Westwind Cir have any available units?
923 NE Westwind Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 923 NE Westwind Cir have?
Some of 923 NE Westwind Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 NE Westwind Cir currently offering any rent specials?
923 NE Westwind Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 NE Westwind Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 NE Westwind Cir is pet friendly.
Does 923 NE Westwind Cir offer parking?
Yes, 923 NE Westwind Cir offers parking.
Does 923 NE Westwind Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 NE Westwind Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 NE Westwind Cir have a pool?
No, 923 NE Westwind Cir does not have a pool.
Does 923 NE Westwind Cir have accessible units?
No, 923 NE Westwind Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 923 NE Westwind Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 NE Westwind Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 NE Westwind Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 923 NE Westwind Cir has units with air conditioning.

