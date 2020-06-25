All apartments in Lee's Summit
Location

921 Southwest Ovation Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Longview

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Bright and inviting home in traditional designed neighborhood of New Longview! 4 bedrooms (5th non-conforming) and 4 & 1/2 bathrooms. Adorable home with lots of character. Covered walkway to garage! Hardwoods throughout the 1st floor with Corian kitchen counters!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Southwest Ovation Drive have any available units?
921 Southwest Ovation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 921 Southwest Ovation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Southwest Ovation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Southwest Ovation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Southwest Ovation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 921 Southwest Ovation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 921 Southwest Ovation Drive offers parking.
Does 921 Southwest Ovation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Southwest Ovation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Southwest Ovation Drive have a pool?
No, 921 Southwest Ovation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 Southwest Ovation Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Southwest Ovation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Southwest Ovation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Southwest Ovation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Southwest Ovation Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Southwest Ovation Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
