All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 916 SE 7Th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
916 SE 7Th Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

916 SE 7Th Street

916 Southeast 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

916 Southeast 7th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Bayberry

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
916 SE 7Th Street Available 04/11/20 -

(RLNE4226739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 SE 7Th Street have any available units?
916 SE 7Th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 916 SE 7Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 SE 7Th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 SE 7Th Street pet-friendly?
No, 916 SE 7Th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 916 SE 7Th Street offer parking?
No, 916 SE 7Th Street does not offer parking.
Does 916 SE 7Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 SE 7Th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 SE 7Th Street have a pool?
No, 916 SE 7Th Street does not have a pool.
Does 916 SE 7Th Street have accessible units?
No, 916 SE 7Th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 SE 7Th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 SE 7Th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 SE 7Th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 SE 7Th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City