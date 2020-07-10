All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 904 SE 3rd St Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
904 SE 3rd St Unit
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

904 SE 3rd St Unit

904 Southeast 3rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

904 Southeast 3rd Terrace, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c64054094 ---- Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, finished lower level that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 Refundable and $200 Non-Refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Central Air Finished Basement Miniblinds Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 SE 3rd St Unit have any available units?
904 SE 3rd St Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 904 SE 3rd St Unit have?
Some of 904 SE 3rd St Unit's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 SE 3rd St Unit currently offering any rent specials?
904 SE 3rd St Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 SE 3rd St Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 SE 3rd St Unit is pet friendly.
Does 904 SE 3rd St Unit offer parking?
Yes, 904 SE 3rd St Unit offers parking.
Does 904 SE 3rd St Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 SE 3rd St Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 SE 3rd St Unit have a pool?
No, 904 SE 3rd St Unit does not have a pool.
Does 904 SE 3rd St Unit have accessible units?
No, 904 SE 3rd St Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 904 SE 3rd St Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 SE 3rd St Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 SE 3rd St Unit have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 SE 3rd St Unit has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City