Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
901 SE 13Th
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
901 SE 13Th
901 Southeast 13th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
901 Southeast 13th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Newberry
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5637795)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 901 SE 13Th have any available units?
901 SE 13Th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
Is 901 SE 13Th currently offering any rent specials?
901 SE 13Th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 SE 13Th pet-friendly?
No, 901 SE 13Th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit
.
Does 901 SE 13Th offer parking?
No, 901 SE 13Th does not offer parking.
Does 901 SE 13Th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 SE 13Th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 SE 13Th have a pool?
No, 901 SE 13Th does not have a pool.
Does 901 SE 13Th have accessible units?
No, 901 SE 13Th does not have accessible units.
Does 901 SE 13Th have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 SE 13Th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 SE 13Th have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 SE 13Th does not have units with air conditioning.
