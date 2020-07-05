All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 825 Southwest 36 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
825 Southwest 36 Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 3:45 PM

825 Southwest 36 Street

825 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

825 36th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64082

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Fantastic newer home in Lee's Summit with beautiful finishes. Granite counters in all the bathrooms and in the kitchen. Hand scraped hardwood floors. Home backs to creek and trees for some true privacy. 3 car garage! Located in Lee's Summit West School District.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information caontained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Southwest 36 Street have any available units?
825 Southwest 36 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 825 Southwest 36 Street have?
Some of 825 Southwest 36 Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Southwest 36 Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 Southwest 36 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Southwest 36 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Southwest 36 Street is pet friendly.
Does 825 Southwest 36 Street offer parking?
Yes, 825 Southwest 36 Street offers parking.
Does 825 Southwest 36 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Southwest 36 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Southwest 36 Street have a pool?
No, 825 Southwest 36 Street does not have a pool.
Does 825 Southwest 36 Street have accessible units?
No, 825 Southwest 36 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Southwest 36 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Southwest 36 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Southwest 36 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Southwest 36 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City