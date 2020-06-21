All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 702 Northwest O'Brien Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
702 Northwest O'Brien Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

702 Northwest O'Brien Road

702 Northwest O'brien Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

702 Northwest O'brien Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

3 bedroom 2 bathroom with no garage. Freshly re-finished hardwoods, fresh paint thoughout. Stainless appliances. Fridge, stove and dishwasher included. Basement for storage. Big fenced in backyard. Walking distance to Summit Park under a complete renovation.

We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,099, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Northwest O'Brien Road have any available units?
702 Northwest O'Brien Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 702 Northwest O'Brien Road have?
Some of 702 Northwest O'Brien Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Northwest O'Brien Road currently offering any rent specials?
702 Northwest O'Brien Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Northwest O'Brien Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Northwest O'Brien Road is pet friendly.
Does 702 Northwest O'Brien Road offer parking?
No, 702 Northwest O'Brien Road does not offer parking.
Does 702 Northwest O'Brien Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Northwest O'Brien Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Northwest O'Brien Road have a pool?
No, 702 Northwest O'Brien Road does not have a pool.
Does 702 Northwest O'Brien Road have accessible units?
No, 702 Northwest O'Brien Road does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Northwest O'Brien Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Northwest O'Brien Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Northwest O'Brien Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Northwest O'Brien Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City