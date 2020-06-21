702 Northwest O'Brien Road

Amenities

THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM



WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



3 bedroom 2 bathroom with no garage. Freshly re-finished hardwoods, fresh paint thoughout. Stainless appliances. Fridge, stove and dishwasher included. Basement for storage. Big fenced in backyard. Walking distance to Summit Park under a complete renovation.



We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!



Minimum one year lease.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.



Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,099, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.