6180 Northeast Kensington Drive

More pics to come... WOW FACTOR! This shows like a new home..very clean & well kept! Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath townhome in Lee's Summit. No stairs! Absolutely nothing to do except move in. Beautiful curb appeal. Open floor plan. Updated kitchen w/granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & tile floor! Kitchen offers eat-in dining with plenty of space to spread out. The living room w/gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Both bedrooms are extra large w/walk in closets! Large laundry room with extra storage! Two car garage ~clean enough to eat in! Newer appliances, carpet, paint (in/out). This community also offers a Clubhouse, workout room and pool. Great location for highway access and retail convenience.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pets possible upon approval.

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

