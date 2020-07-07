All apartments in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit, MO
6180 Northeast Kensington Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:28 PM

6180 Northeast Kensington Drive

6180 Northeast Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Lee's Summit
Location

6180 Northeast Kensington Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64064

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
More pics to come... WOW FACTOR! This shows like a new home..very clean & well kept! Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath townhome in Lee's Summit. No stairs! Absolutely nothing to do except move in. Beautiful curb appeal. Open floor plan. Updated kitchen w/granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & tile floor! Kitchen offers eat-in dining with plenty of space to spread out. The living room w/gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Both bedrooms are extra large w/walk in closets! Large laundry room with extra storage! Two car garage ~clean enough to eat in! Newer appliances, carpet, paint (in/out). This community also offers a Clubhouse, workout room and pool. Great location for highway access and retail convenience.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive have any available units?
6180 Northeast Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive have?
Some of 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6180 Northeast Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive offers parking.
Does 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive has a pool.
Does 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6180 Northeast Kensington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

