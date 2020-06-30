All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM

616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive

616 NE Ridgeview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

616 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Maple 36 offers upscale finishes at an affordable price. Maple 36 is everything you've been looking for in a new home. All homes include our Vivint smart security system that can be easily controlled through a mobile device. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, washer and dryer, granite countertops, and many more.

Conveniently located in the growing area of Lee's Summit. This beautiful community has quick access to highway, shopping, and dining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have any available units?
616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have?
Some of 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive offer parking?
No, 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have a pool?
No, 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Northeast Ridgeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

