Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 615 Clubhouse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
615 Clubhouse Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
615 Clubhouse Drive
615 Northeast Clubhouse Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
615 Northeast Clubhouse Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Oak Tree Farm
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Fantastic, Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath - Hardwood Floors
Carpeted Bedrooms
Huge Basement
Laundry Hook-Ups
Formal Dining Room
(RLNE3702313)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Clubhouse Drive have any available units?
615 Clubhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
What amenities does 615 Clubhouse Drive have?
Some of 615 Clubhouse Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 615 Clubhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Clubhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Clubhouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Clubhouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 615 Clubhouse Drive offer parking?
No, 615 Clubhouse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 615 Clubhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Clubhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Clubhouse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 615 Clubhouse Drive has a pool.
Does 615 Clubhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Clubhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Clubhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Clubhouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Clubhouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Clubhouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Similar Pages
Lee's Summit 1 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with Balcony
Lee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City