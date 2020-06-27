All apartments in Lee's Summit
613 Southwest 35 Terrace
613 Southwest 35 Terrace

613 SW 35th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

613 SW 35th Ter, Lee's Summit, MO 64082

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Southwest 35 Terrace have any available units?
613 Southwest 35 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 613 Southwest 35 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
613 Southwest 35 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Southwest 35 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Southwest 35 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 613 Southwest 35 Terrace offer parking?
No, 613 Southwest 35 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 613 Southwest 35 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Southwest 35 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Southwest 35 Terrace have a pool?
No, 613 Southwest 35 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 613 Southwest 35 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 613 Southwest 35 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Southwest 35 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Southwest 35 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Southwest 35 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Southwest 35 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
