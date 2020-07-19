Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
606 SE 5th St
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
606 SE 5th St
606 Southeast 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
606 Southeast 5th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch home with 2 car garage, large fenced in yard, finished basement which includes a 2nd kitchen & living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 606 SE 5th St have any available units?
606 SE 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
What amenities does 606 SE 5th St have?
Some of 606 SE 5th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 606 SE 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
606 SE 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 SE 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 SE 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 606 SE 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 606 SE 5th St offers parking.
Does 606 SE 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 SE 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 SE 5th St have a pool?
No, 606 SE 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 606 SE 5th St have accessible units?
No, 606 SE 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 606 SE 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 SE 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 SE 5th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 606 SE 5th St has units with air conditioning.
