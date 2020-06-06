All apartments in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit, MO
603 SE Richardson Pl
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

603 SE Richardson Pl

603 Southeast Richardson Place · No Longer Available
Location

603 Southeast Richardson Place, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Vista Del Verde

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Conveniently located in the Vista Del Verde neighborhood near Lee's Summit High School off Hwy 291. This home has a large living room, separate dining area, laundry room & finished basement. New carpet and finished bsmt!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 SE Richardson Pl have any available units?
603 SE Richardson Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 603 SE Richardson Pl have?
Some of 603 SE Richardson Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 SE Richardson Pl currently offering any rent specials?
603 SE Richardson Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 SE Richardson Pl pet-friendly?
No, 603 SE Richardson Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 603 SE Richardson Pl offer parking?
Yes, 603 SE Richardson Pl offers parking.
Does 603 SE Richardson Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 SE Richardson Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 SE Richardson Pl have a pool?
No, 603 SE Richardson Pl does not have a pool.
Does 603 SE Richardson Pl have accessible units?
No, 603 SE Richardson Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 603 SE Richardson Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 SE Richardson Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 SE Richardson Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 SE Richardson Pl has units with air conditioning.
