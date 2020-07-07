603 Northeast Darwin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house.



This cute home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops and appliances, newly refurbished bathrooms and a spacious backyard.



This house is in a great location in southeast Kansas City right off of highway 291 and surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.