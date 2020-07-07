All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated September 26 2019

603 Northeast Darwin Street

603 Northeast Darwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

603 Northeast Darwin Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house.

This cute home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops and appliances, newly refurbished bathrooms and a spacious backyard.

This house is in a great location in southeast Kansas City right off of highway 291 and surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Northeast Darwin Street have any available units?
603 Northeast Darwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 603 Northeast Darwin Street have?
Some of 603 Northeast Darwin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Northeast Darwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
603 Northeast Darwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Northeast Darwin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Northeast Darwin Street is pet friendly.
Does 603 Northeast Darwin Street offer parking?
No, 603 Northeast Darwin Street does not offer parking.
Does 603 Northeast Darwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Northeast Darwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Northeast Darwin Street have a pool?
No, 603 Northeast Darwin Street does not have a pool.
Does 603 Northeast Darwin Street have accessible units?
No, 603 Northeast Darwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Northeast Darwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Northeast Darwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Northeast Darwin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Northeast Darwin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

