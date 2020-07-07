603 Northeast Darwin Street

Amenities
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house.
This cute home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops and appliances, newly refurbished bathrooms and a spacious backyard.
This house is in a great location in southeast Kansas City right off of highway 291 and surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.