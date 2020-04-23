585 Timbercreek Rd I-102

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Condo in The Bluffs of Holiday Hills Resort - BEAUTIFUL NEW PLANK, CARPET FLOORING & NEW PAINT!!



2 BD / 2 BA Lower-level unit, All Appliances, Walk-in Closet, Private Back Patio. Located five minutes east of The Branson Landing.



Parking: 2 Unreserved Spaces Only



Utilities:

Electric - Liberty Utilities 800-206-2300

Water - Liberty Water 855-426-4376

Sewer - Taney Co. 417-546-7221

Trash & Amenities - Included



School District:

Kirbyville (K-8)

Branson or Forsyth (9-12)



NO PETS ALLOWED



