Lee's Summit, MO
585 Timbercreek Rd I-102
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

585 Timbercreek Rd I-102

585 Northeast Timbercreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

585 Northeast Timbercreek Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Bordner Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Condo in The Bluffs of Holiday Hills Resort - BEAUTIFUL NEW PLANK, CARPET FLOORING & NEW PAINT!!

2 BD / 2 BA Lower-level unit, All Appliances, Walk-in Closet, Private Back Patio. Located five minutes east of The Branson Landing.

Parking: 2 Unreserved Spaces Only

Utilities:
Electric - Liberty Utilities 800-206-2300
Water - Liberty Water 855-426-4376
Sewer - Taney Co. 417-546-7221
Trash & Amenities - Included

School District:
Kirbyville (K-8)
Branson or Forsyth (9-12)

NO PETS ALLOWED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4515380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 have any available units?
585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 have?
Some of 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 currently offering any rent specials?
585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 pet-friendly?
No, 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 offer parking?
Yes, 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 does offer parking.
Does 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 have a pool?
Yes, 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 has a pool.
Does 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 have accessible units?
No, 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Timbercreek Rd I-102 does not have units with air conditioning.
