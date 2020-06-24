Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
540 NW Fieldcrest Dr
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
540 NW Fieldcrest Dr
540 NW Fieldcrest Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
540 NW Fieldcrest Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4757490)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have any available units?
540 NW Fieldcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
Is 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
540 NW Fieldcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit
.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Similar Pages
Lee's Summit 1 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with Balcony
Lee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City