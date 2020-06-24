All apartments in Lee's Summit
540 NW Fieldcrest Dr
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

540 NW Fieldcrest Dr

540 NW Fieldcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

540 NW Fieldcrest Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4757490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have any available units?
540 NW Fieldcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
540 NW Fieldcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 NW Fieldcrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
