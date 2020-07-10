Rent Calculator
537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1
537 NE Churchill St
·
No Longer Available
Location
537 NE Churchill St, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Well maintained town home with new carpeting and fresh paint throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have any available units?
537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
Is 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit
.
Does 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
