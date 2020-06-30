535 Northeast Ridgeview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Maple 36 offers the upscale finishes with an affordable price. Maple 36 is everything you've been looking for in a new home. All homes include our vivint smart security system that can be easily control through a mobile device. Stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, washer and dryer, granite counter tops, and many more.



Conveniently located in the growing area of Lee's Summit. This beautiful community has quick access to highway, shopping, and dining.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.