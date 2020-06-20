All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated May 31 2019 at 4:05 AM

529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1

529 Northeast Churchill Street · No Longer Available
Location

529 Northeast Churchill Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained town home located in Lee's Summit Mo. Kitchen appliances included, lovely brick fireplace, with a one car garage. Quiet neighborhood and has a park trial nearby. Please call 913-276-4318 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have any available units?
529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

