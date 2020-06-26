All apartments in Lee's Summit
528 NE Topaz
528 NE Topaz

528 Northeast Topaz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

528 Northeast Topaz Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Richardson Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Home Conveniently Located off of Langsford Road - Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home with tiled basement.

(RLNE3456175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 NE Topaz have any available units?
528 NE Topaz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 528 NE Topaz currently offering any rent specials?
528 NE Topaz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 NE Topaz pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 NE Topaz is pet friendly.
Does 528 NE Topaz offer parking?
No, 528 NE Topaz does not offer parking.
Does 528 NE Topaz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 NE Topaz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 NE Topaz have a pool?
No, 528 NE Topaz does not have a pool.
Does 528 NE Topaz have accessible units?
No, 528 NE Topaz does not have accessible units.
Does 528 NE Topaz have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 NE Topaz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 NE Topaz have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 NE Topaz does not have units with air conditioning.
