Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:57 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1
527 Northeast Churchill Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
527 Northeast Churchill Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1.5 Baths. Kitchen equipped with ice maker refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, space saving microwave, range. Full size washer and dryer in unit, Ceiling fans, 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have any available units?
527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
What amenities does 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have?
Some of 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit
.
Does 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 Northeast Churchill Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
