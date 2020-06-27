Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 524 NE Churchill St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
524 NE Churchill St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
524 NE Churchill St
524 Northeast Churchill Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
524 Northeast Churchill Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely remodeled townhouse coming soon. We are starting renovations on this 3BR 1.5 Bath townhouse with off street parking and 1 garage space. This unit should be available in April.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 524 NE Churchill St have any available units?
524 NE Churchill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
What amenities does 524 NE Churchill St have?
Some of 524 NE Churchill St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 524 NE Churchill St currently offering any rent specials?
524 NE Churchill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 NE Churchill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 NE Churchill St is pet friendly.
Does 524 NE Churchill St offer parking?
Yes, 524 NE Churchill St offers parking.
Does 524 NE Churchill St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 NE Churchill St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 NE Churchill St have a pool?
No, 524 NE Churchill St does not have a pool.
Does 524 NE Churchill St have accessible units?
No, 524 NE Churchill St does not have accessible units.
Does 524 NE Churchill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 NE Churchill St has units with dishwashers.
Does 524 NE Churchill St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 524 NE Churchill St has units with air conditioning.
