Last updated March 10 2020 at 10:37 PM

514 Northeast Deerfield Circle

514 NE Deerfield Cir · No Longer Available
Location

514 NE Deerfield Cir, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Bordner Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle have any available units?
514 Northeast Deerfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
514 Northeast Deerfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle offer parking?
No, 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle does not offer parking.
Does 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle have a pool?
No, 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Northeast Deerfield Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

