Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
513 SW 2nd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
513 SW 2nd St
513 Southwest 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
513 Southwest 2nd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the heart of Lee's Summit! Fridge, stove, and dishwasher included! To view this property please go to www.KeyRealtyGroupKC.com and apply for a showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 SW 2nd St have any available units?
513 SW 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
Is 513 SW 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
513 SW 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 SW 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 513 SW 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit
.
Does 513 SW 2nd St offer parking?
No, 513 SW 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 513 SW 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 SW 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 SW 2nd St have a pool?
No, 513 SW 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 513 SW 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 513 SW 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 513 SW 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 SW 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 SW 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 SW 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
